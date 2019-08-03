Nag Panchami is a Hindu festival where snakes are worshipped. This year, it falls on August 5. The festival is celebrated on the fifth day after Amavasya or moonlit-fortnight in the holy month of Shraavana across most part of India. Nag Panchami is a day to offer milk and prayers to serpents (snakes). The serpent god also called as Nag Devta is worshipped by women for their brothers by offering it milk. Kerala is one of the places in India where snakes are most sacred and people have a surname as Nair. Even Snake boat race or Vallamkalli is the major festival celebrated in Kerala during these days.

Here is everything that you need to know about Nag Panchami. It is celebrated because Shravan is the month of peak monsoon and during this time, snakes often come out of their holes as rainwater seeps in. They can harm humans on the ground by biting them to protect themselves. In order to prevent this, Nag Panchami is made.

Snakes are offered milk as it is believed that snakes have a sharp memory and they remember the faces of people who harm them. And when they take revenge, they harm people from that person’s family too. So, women pray to snake idols to ask forgiveness and please them so as to protect their families from any harm.

The festival Nag Panchami began when Takshaka, the king of snakes bit Janamejaya’s father Parikshit and killed him. To avenge his death Janamejaya conducted yagnas to pray for the eradication of the entire snake race. The day this yagna was stopped because of the intervention of Astika, who was also the Brahmin son of Jaratkarus, is the day since when Nag Panchami is observed.