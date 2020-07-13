The Sawan month has a number of religious events as well as festivals that are observed by Hindu devotees. Among the religious festivals is Nag Panchami, a day that is marked by Hindus in India, Nepal and around the world. As per the Hindu calendar, the day falls on the fifth day of bright half of lunar month of Shravan (July/August). Also Read - Shravan 2020: What Are The Benefits of Somvar Sawan Vrat And Why it is so Important

On Nag Panchami, which this year falls on July 25, people worship snakes and seek their blessings. As part of their worship, people create serpent shaped idols out of silver, wood, and stone and they also make use of paintings of snakes. What they do is bathe the idols with milk and seek their blessings for the welfare of the family. Apart from that, they also worship live snakes, like cobras, and offer them milk with the help of snake charmers. The day usually falls two days after Hariyali Teej. Also Read - Shravan 2020: Quotes, Wishes, Status Messages You Can Share to Celebrate The Month of Sawan

On this day, devotees observe a fast and Brahmins are fed and those who pray to the deity on this day are assured protection. People also offer rice pudding, milk, sweets and place a lotus flower in a silver bowl as a special offering. The doorways and walls outside the house are painted with snakes and auspicious mantras to ward off poisonous snakes. Also Read - Shravan Meal Plan: Here's How to Keep Your Energy Levels High

Significance of Nag Panchami:

Snakes have since time immemorial been seen as entities of strength and renewal, and Hindu devotees, who observe Nag Panchami, worship twelve serpents on this day. The serpents are Ananta, Vasuki, Shesha, Padma, Kambala, Karkotaka, Shankhapala, Kaliya, Takshaka, Ashvatara, Dhritarashtra and Pingala. It is at this time that snakes emerge from their hiding places and go in search of drier places, as it is the middle of the monsoon. Since they pose a danger, devotees pray to the snake gods to protect them and their family members from being bitten by any poisonous snake.