Narada Jayanti 2020, which will be celebrated on May 8 this year, is one of the most auspicious festivals in the Hindu calendar which is celebrated across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Devrishi Narada Muni. This festival is celebrated widely across the northern Indian states. Narada is referred to the messenger of God. He is said to be the divine messenger of the deities and the pioneer of communication.

Narada Jayanti Significance:

According to the Hindu mythology, Sage Narada, also known as Devrishi Narada Muni, used to travel in different Lokas comprising Prithvi, Aakash, and Paatal to communicate and transfer the messages and information from and to the deities. He made good use of his Veena to deliver the messages through singing and music. He was one of the greatest devotees of Lord Vishnu.

Narada Jayanti date:

According to the Hindu calendar, Narada Jayanti falls in the Vaisakh month during the Krishna Paksha and on the 1st day (Pratipada tithi). According to the Gregorian calendar, the day is observed either in the month of June or May. This year, it will be observed on May 8, a day after Buddha Jayanti.

Puja Vidhi:

-Devotees wake up early morning before sunrise and take a bath.

-After taking the bath, devotees wear fresh and clean puja vastra (worship clothing).

-Devotees offer prayers to Lord Visnu as Narada Muni was himself a firm devotee of the deity.

-Devotees then offer chandan, tulsi leaves, kumkum, incense sticks, flowers and sweets to the Idol.

-Devotees then observe a Narada Jayanti fast to make the lord happy. They then recite prayers and songs followed by Aarti.

-In the evening, the devotees visit Kashi Vishwanath for seeking the blessings of the lord.

-However, this year, they will not be able to visit Kashi Vishwanath amid the lockdown.

Timing of Narada Jayanti on Friday, May 8, 2020

Pratipada Tithi Begins – 04:14 PM on May 07, 2020

Pratipada Tithi Ends – 01:01 PM on May 08, 2020