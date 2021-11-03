Chhoti Diwali/Narak Chaturdashi 2021: The festive season is on and so is the celebration and the array of good food and positive vibes. Diwali, the festival of lights marks the victory of good over evil. To celebrate the same, we clean our homes and decorate them with lights, diyas, new furniture, flowers, and rangolis. Vibrant rangolis add an element of flair to your house.Also Read - Choti Diwali 2017 Wishes: Best Narak Chaturdashi WhatsApp Messages, GIF Images, SMS Quotes to Send Diwali Greetings

Chhoti Diwali is about preparing yourself and the house for the next big day. This year, Chhoti Diwali is celebrated on November 3. In different states, Chhoti Diwali is known differently like Kali Chaudas, Roop Chaudas, Naraka Nivaran Chaturdashi or Bhoot Chaturdashi.

Chhoti Diwali/Narak Chaturdashi 2021: Significance

According to Hindu legends, on this day, Satyabhama – Lord Krishna’s wife – beheaded the demon king, Narakasur. This festival is popular in Maharashtra and South India where people take bath early in the morning and light up their houses.

Chhoti Diwali/Narak Chaturdashi 2021: Puja Mantra & Vidhi

The main aspect of Narak Chaturdashi includes Deep Daan and worshipping of Yamraj, God of Death. You can stand in the position facing southwards, put a few black sesame seeds in water and offer it to Yamraj, the God. Chant this mantra while doing this:

Yamay namah: yamam tarpayami

Yamaay dharmaraajaay mrtyave chaantakaay ch,

vaivasvataay kaalaay sarvabhootakshayaay ch

vaivasvataay kaalaay sarvabhootakshayaay ch audumbaraay dadhnaay neelaay parameshthine,

vrakodaraay chitraay chitraguptaay vai nam

Chhoti Diwali/Narak Chaturdashi 2021: Timings

Naraka Chaturdashi Tithi begins: 09:03 AM on Nov 3

Naraka Chaturdashi Tithi ends: 06:04 AM, Nov 4

Abhyanga Snan Muhurat: 05:40-06:03