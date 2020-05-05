Sri Narasimha Jayanti is known as the appearance day of Lorn Narasimha. It is observed on May 6 and is one of the most auspicious days of the Hindi calendar. This day is observed to inspire us to follow the right path in life and give us the power to always stand for the right thing. According to Hindu mythology and calendar, this auspicious day is celebrated in Vaisakh during the Shukla Paksha on the Chaturdashi tithi. Also Read - First Time in 250 Years, Popular Ramazan Market in Mumbai to be Closed During Holy Month Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Lord Narasimha is the fourth and one of the most worshiped incarnations of Lord Vishnu who killed a powerful demon called Hiranyakashipu. He returned to Earth with the body of a human and head of a lion to kill and the day of his return and the day of his return and reincarnated in the celebrated form of man-cum-lion is observed as Narasimha Jayanti across the country.

Puja Tithi:

Devotees wake up early morning before sunrise and take a bath. Then they offers special prayers (Puja) to the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Narasimha. After the puja ceremony, offer coconut, sweets, fruits, Kesar, flowers, and kumkum to the idol of Lord Narasimha.

They then begin their fast that starts at sunrise on Narasimha Jayanti and ends at sunrise the following day.

They have to refrain from consuming any cereal or grain during fast and recite sacred mantras to please the deities. In the end, devotees donate sesame seeds, clothes, food and precious metals to the needy is considered auspicious.

Muharat:

The Vaisakh Shukla Chaturdashi will start at 11.21 pm on May 5 and end at 7.44 pm on May 6.