We have a big event to attend and we definitely want to look our best, so who do we approach to give us that glam look? Beauticians of course. From our hair to our make-up, we rely heavily on them to give us the manicured look and also styling advice. And sometimes we develop a strong bond with them after the many years of association and so it is only fair that we have a National Beautician's Day that is marked on June 26 every year.

Cosmetology is the study and application of beauty treatment, and it includes hairstyling, skin care, cosmetics, manicures and pedicures, waxing and electrology. A person who has studied and trained for it knows how to perform cosmetic treatments to the hair, skin, and nails. Under these three, there are many things that a cosmetologist does like chemical treating of hair, employing latest styles, relaxation techniques, massages, aroma therapies, etc.

History of National Beautician’s Day:

How June 26 came to be marked as National Beautician's Day is unknown, but stylists and beauticians or cosmetologists have been around for many many years. It is only fair that they get a day all to themselves, considering the fact that they put their lives on the line everyday to make people look good. They have to deal with potential health risks from the many chemicals that are present in salon products that are used for treating hair and nails.

How to Celebrate National Beautician’s Day:

At a time like this where visiting beauty parlours is not favourable, you could show your appreciation to your beautician, if you have known him or her for a long time, by gifting them something useful. You could find out if they require any help and offer to assist them in the best way that you can. With the COVID-19 pandemic causing most businesses not to function, many might not have a source of income and you could help them out.