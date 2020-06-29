When it comes to taking photographs, most of us who are not professionals, usually just aim and shoot, and we are happy as long we capture what we want. But there are others who take photography seriously and have been perfecting their techniques for many years. So on National Camera Day 2020, which is marked on June 29 every year, we bring to you these quotes from professionals on what photography is all about. Also Read - National Camera Day 2020: All About How The Camera Came Into Existence And Why we Love it

National Camera Day is a day held to celebrate the camera, and though how the day came into being is unknown, we now have a reason to enjoy it. For the young budding photogs, these quotes from some well known photographers will inspire and teach you a few things.

1. In photography there is a reality so subtle that it becomes more real than reality. (Alfred Stieglitz) Also Read - National Coconut Day 2020: All About The Fruit That Provides us With Everything we Need

2. I think that emotional content is an image’s most important element, regardless of the photographic technique. Much of the work I see these days lacks the emotional impact to draw a reaction from viewers, or remain in their hearts. (Anne Geddes)

3. The camera makes you forget you’re there. It’s not like you are hiding but you forget, you are just looking so much. (Annie Leibovitz)

4. A good photograph is knowing where to stand. (Ansel Adams)

5. In photography there are no shadows that cannot be illuminated. (August Sander)

6. A landscape image cuts across all political and national boundaries, it transcends the constraints of language and culture. (Charlie Waite)

7. A photograph is a secret about a secret. The more it tells you the less you know. (Diane Arbus)

8. I like to photograph anyone before they know what their best angles are. (Ellen Von Unwerth)

9. The whole point of taking pictures is so that you don’t have to explain things with words. (Elliott Erwitt)

10. Don’t pack up your camera until you’ve left the location. (Joe McNally)