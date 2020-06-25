When it comes to fish, not many people are fond of eating it cooked or raw, as it gives out an unpleasant smell and has too many prickly bones. But for many others all over the world who love it, they can do many things with the fish like steam, grill, fry, make a curry or sushi out of it. In the US, people are fond of eating farm raised catfish, and so much so that a National Catfish Day is celebrated every year on June 25. Also Read - National Strawberry Parfait Day 2020: All About The Bright Red, Juicy And Sweet Smelling Fruit

Catfish are a diverse group of ray-finned fish that get their name from the prominent barbels around their mouths, which resemble a cat's whiskers. They form part of a bigger species of fish and hold considerable commercial importance, with many of the larger species being farmed or raised for food. Even the smaller species are important as they are often kept as pets in aquariums. Most of the catfish are nocturnal and they do not have scales.

How National Catfish Day Came to Be Marked:

It is a day that is observed in the United States to celebrate the value of farm-raised catfish. It was former US President Ronald Reagan who designated June 25 as National Catfish Day in 1987. He issued the Presidential Proclamation after the US Congress called for the day to be established in House Joint Resolution 178.

The first line of the proclamation read, “More and more Americans are discovering a uniquely American food delicacy — farm-raised catfish. In 1986, catfish comprised the third highest volume of finned fish consumed in the United States.”

How National Catfish Day is Celebrated:

Those who follow the day, celebrate it by baking and frying catfish, which is the most common way to enjoy it. Some enjoy it in the form of a soup or in sandwiches or as an appetizer, and it is tasty even without spices. There are several ways that you can relish it, and it could taste just as good when added to your pasta too.

In the US, the most commonly eaten species of catfish, which are a good source of Vitamin D, are the channel catfish and blue catfish. People would traditionally coat the fish in cornmeal and fry it, and they prefer to cook the fish whole, as it separates easily from the bone.