When it comes to fish, not everyone would be fond of it and to eat it raw would be even more unthinkable, but there are places around the world that do just that. While the Japanese have sushi which is made out of various ingredients that at times include raw seafood, others have caviar, which is a delicacy derived from wild sturgeon fish. The food is so sought after and so famous that a National Caviar Day was established and celebrated on July 18 every year.

Caviar is formed of fish eggs known as roe, and it is eaten as a garnish or spread, however, traditionally the term was used only for roe from wild sturgeon in the Caspian Sea and Black Sea. Caviar can be fresh or pasteurized, and can come in different colours, but the rarest and costliest is from the beluga sturgeon.

There is no record as to how National Caviar Day came to be or who started it, but the delicacy has been around since the 10th century when caviar and sturgeon from the Sea of Azov began reaching the tables of aristocratic and noble Byzantine Greeks. The main types of caviar are Beluga, Sterlet, Kaluga hybrid, American osetra, Ossetra, Siberian sturgeon and Sevruga.

The demand for caviar grew so much that Russia had to suspend wild caviar production between 2008 and 2011 to allow wild stocks to replenish. The price for caviar depends on where it comes from and what kind of fish, and in 2012, roe from a wild beluga sturgeon from the Caspian Sea was priced at $16,000 per 1 kilogram.

Among the countries that produce caviar, China accounts for 60 per cent of the world production, with the largest caviar company in the world, Kaluga Queen, cultivating sturgeon at Qiandao Lake in Zhejiang.

National Caviar Day educates the public about the ancient sturgeon that produces the much coveted delicacy and to also celebrate caviar.