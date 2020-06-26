Who does not love chocolate? From a toddler to the oldest person alive, chocolate is one thing that we all must have tasted in our lives. It is the one thing we reach out for when we feel hungry or when we feel sad because it makes us feel good, and it is the one thing that we add most often to anything that we make. So today on National Chocolate Pudding Day 2020 we take a look at this sweet delicious dessert. Also Read - National Take Your Dog to Work Day 2020: What This Day is All About And How it is Celebrated

First up, nobody knows when National Chocolate Pudding Day came into existence, but it is a favourite in the summer season as it is a relatively light dessert in comparison to others. As a custard, it is commonly eaten in the US, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Poland, and East and South East Asia. Another version of it involves steaming or baking and this is popular in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Germany and New Zealand.

As per nationaltoday.com, in the 17th century, pudding was served after dinner and it included everything from grains to raw mutton fat. Today, chocolate pudding is usually made out of milk and sugar and flavoured with chocolate and vanilla, with a starch such as flour or cornstarch to thicken it.

It is a yummy summer treat and you can have it frozen too, it is easy to make at home or you can buy it from a store. The best part is you can pair it up with any food item that is in the house like crackers and biscuits and then top it off with whipped cream.

Here’s a recipe for a chocolate pudding that you can make at home.

Preparation Time and Servings:

It will take just 10 minutes plus chilling time and will serve 8.

Ingredients Needed:

You will need 1 cup sugar, 1/2 cup baking cocoa, 1/4 cup cornstarch, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 4 cups whole milk, 2 tablespoons butter, 2 teaspoons vanilla extract, and sweetened whipped cream and chocolate pieces.

How to Make it:

In a heavy saucepan, combine sugar, cocoa, cornstarch and salt and then gradually add milk. Bring to a boil over medium heat and stir for 2 minutes. Next remove it from the heat and stir in butter and vanilla. For the final preparation, spoon it into individual serving dishes and chill it until its time to serve. If you wish, you can add garnish using whipped cream and chocolate pieces.