When it comes to make-up or the cream we use for our face and body, we always try and make sure that the product we buy suits our skin. But we do not always know where or how they are sourced and if they are harmful or helpful to us and the environment. Sometimes beauty products contain chemicals that do more harm than good and to highlight this National Clean Beauty Day came into being.

National Clean Beauty Day is the brainchild of Juice Beauty and it is marked on July 15 every year. The company, which celebrates its 15th birthday this year, is one of the first clean, natural and organic beauty brands. Their products are created and produced with healthful ingredients that are sustainably and ethically sourced with the health of bodies and the environment in mind.

How it All Started:

It all started when Karen Behnke, a wellness expert and serial entrepreneur, developed a keen interest in the ingredients found in the personal care products she was using while being pregnant for the first time at the age of 40. With hormonal changes and the beginning of lines in her skin, Karen wanted to find healthy skincare solutions that delivered visible results.

When she found out was that there were very few available healthy personal care products that worked well, she wanted to bring about a meaningful change in the beauty industry. It was years after her second child was born that Karen created Juice Beauty and launched the company in 2005. The antioxidant-rich skincare and plant-based makeup brand has become a favourite among many.

Why The Day is Important:

The day highlights the benefits of using beauty products with organic plant-based ingredients, and how they work better than other products that can contain harmful chemicals. Many products use synthetic fragrances, which may lead to harmful health problems including endocrine disruption health issues. The day also raises awareness about how organic plant-based ingredients in beauty products work better not only for humans and animals but for the environment too.