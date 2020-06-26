Of all the fruits that we eat, none can be more useful than the coconut which provides us with food to eat, fuel to cook, building material and other essential things. In the summer, when the temperature goes up, the water from the coconut helps to cool us down, and it is also very good health wise. So on National Coconut Day 2020, which falls on June 26, we take a look at how the fruit supports us in every way. Also Read - International Day in Support of Victims of Torture 2020: History And Significance of The Day

In certain societies, the coconut holds both cultural and religious significance, like in India where it is offered to the gods during religious functions and during other Hindu rituals. In Vietnam, a Coconut Religion was founded in 1963 by Vietnamese scholar Nguyễn Thành Nam, and it was largely based on Buddhist and Christian beliefs.

The coconut has been used by humans for thousands of years as a food source and building material, and over the years it has become one of the most important providers of oil. The oil, with its medium-chain triglyceride (MCTs), helps support weight loss programmes, is used for moisturizing skin and hair, and is also used for cooking.

It helps our bodies as it is rich in fiber, Vitamin B6, iron, and minerals like magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, selenium, and zinc, and it is also well known for its anti-viral and anti-microbial properties. As an oil, the MCTs that are present in it makes it an ideal alternative to other oils and fats, as the body does not absorb it as fat.

Apart from consuming it, the coconut also provides us with other uses like charcoal from the hard shell and coir from the fibrous husk, which is used for making mattresses, doormats, etc.

Observing National Coconut Day:

On this day, you could learn a new recipe that involves using coconut as the main ingredient. To help you along, we provide you with this recipe for Coconut Walnut Energy Bites from nationaldaycalendar.com.

Recipe For Coconut Walnut Energy Bites:

It will take you just 15 minutes to prepare and cook it.

Ingredients Required:

You would need 20 Medjool dates, pitted, 2 cups walnut pieces, 1 teaspoon spirulina, 1/2 cup hemp seeds, 1/4 cup unsweetened coconut flakes, plus 1/4 cup for coating.

How to Make:

You need to take all the listed ingredients, except the 1/4 cup required for coating, and put them into a food processor. Mix them well for about 2 minutes or until it becomes sticky and starts to form a ball. Next, you take out the mixed dough from the food processor and start rolling out 1 inch balls. Then roll the balls in the remaining coconut to coat them, and once done, you either serve them immediately or refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days.