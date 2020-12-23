National Consumer Rights Day 2020: All of us are consumers in some way or the other. In today’s day and age, safeguarding consumer’s rights have become an important aspect. In India, we observe National Consumer Rights Day on December 24, every year.

Significance of this day:

This day provides an opportunity for individuals to highlight the importance of the consumer movement and the need to make every consumer more aware of their rights and responsibilities.

On December 24, 1986, Consumer Protection Act 1986 received the approval of the President of India and hence, came into force. Consumer Protection Act 1986 aims to provide few rights to the consumers in order to save them from the damages caused to them due to different unfair trade practices.

Consumer Protection Act, 1986 ensures speedy and inexpensive settlements of consumer disputes. The eight rights recognized under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 includes six rights of the consumers provided in the UN charter.

The rights given to consumers under Consumer Protection Act, 1986 are Right to Protection, Right of Information, Right of Choice, Right of Hearing, Right of Redressal, and Right of Education.

Theme for National Consumer Rights Day 2020:

This year’s theme is ‘Sustainable Consumer,’ it will focus on the global crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. The theme will talk about the consumer movement and how they can make lifestyle changes to play their part, and what governments and businesses must do to form sustainability the easy choice for consumers.

This is to note that World Consumer Rights Day is observed on March 15, annually.