We all know that doctors, nurses and other health care specialists around the world have been working tirelessly ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have been putting their own lives at risk taking care of patients infected with the virus, and most have been working non-stop. So it is only fair that we show them our appreciation on National Doctor's Day 2020, which is marked on July 1 every year.

In India, National Doctor's Day, was established in 1991 by the government, and July 1 was chosen as a mark of respect for Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversary falls on that day. He was a great physician, a former Chief Minister of West Bengal, a renowned educationist and a freedom fighter. He was so well respected as a physician that he treated even Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. His legacy of uplifting and serving the public is not forgotten.

It is difficult in this day and age to find another Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, but nevertheless our present day doctors have shown that they too can make sacrifices to ensure the health of others. And having to deal with so many patients suffering from coronavirus would not be so easy, so perhaps these few jokes could help lighten their load.

1.

How did the doctor cure the invisible man?

He took him to the ICU.

2.

A doctor accidentally prescribes his patient a laxative instead of cough syrup. Three days later the patient comes for a check-up and the doctor asks, “Well? Are you still coughing?” The patient replies, “No, I’m afraid to.”

3.

Patient: Doctor, doctor, I’m going to die in 59 seconds!

Doctor: Hang on, I’ll be there in a minute.

4.

A skeleton went to the doctor. The doctor looked at the skeleton and said, “Aren’t you a little late?”

5.

The doctor told his patient to stop using a Q-Tip, but it went in one ear and out the other.

6.

I went to the doctor this morning and said, “I’ve swallowed a golf ball…”

The doctor said, “Yes, I can see it’s gone down a fairway.

7.

Why is a doctor always calm?

Because they have a lot of patients.

8.

Patient: Doctor, I think I’ve been bitten by a vampire.

Doctor: Drink this glass of water.

Patient: Will it make me better?

Doctor: No, but I’ll be able to see if your neck leaks.

9.

A man goes to the doctor for a check-up.

Man: Will I be all right, doc?

Doctor: You are in grave danger — Mercury is in Uranus.

Man: I don’t buy into that astrology nonsense!

Doctor: Neither do I. My thermometer broke.

10.

A doctor is going about his business, with a rectal thermometer tucked behind his ear. He goes into a staff meeting to discuss the day’s activities when a co-worker asks why he has a thermometer behind his ear? In a wild motion he grabs for the thermometer, looks at it and exclaims, “Damn, some a**hole has my pen!”