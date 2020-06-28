The importance of doctors has definitely come to the forefront this year with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s not that they were not there before, but with the virus spreading far and wide they have been working non-stop for 24 hours with little to no rest. They are there to ensure that patients recover fully, and with the number of infected cases rising daily, hospitals are overflowing with patients. So it is only fair that doctors have a day to themselves, like National Doctor’s Day. Also Read - Eiffel Tower in Paris Re-opens to Visitors After Three-month Closure Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

In India, National Doctor's Day is marked yearly on July 1, and each year there is a theme. This year the theme has not been announced as yet, but it would definitely have something to do with the COVID-19 pandemic. In India, where the number of infected cases is on the rise daily, doctors are not only bogged down by the number of patients they have to treat, but they are putting their lives on the line daily.

History of National Doctor’s Day:

The Government of India established the day in the year 1991 and it was marked on July 1, which was the birth and death anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was not only a great physician but the second Chief minister of West Bengal. Dr. BC Roy was also a renowned educationist and a freedom fighter, who had joined Mahatma Gandhi during Civil Disobedience Movement. One of the few people to have obtained F.R.C.S. and M.R.C.P. degrees simultaneously, he was honoured with the Bharat Ratna on February 4, 1961.

Significance of National Doctor’s Day:

The day is observed in India as a recognition and appreciation of the significant roles and responsibilities that doctors have. It also highlights and brings awareness to the public the important and precious work doctors do in saving lives. On this day campaigns are held all over the country with free medical check-up camps, consultation workshops, general screening test camps set up.

How to Celebrate National Doctor’s Day:

With so much on their plate at the moment, people could show their appreciation to their doctors by sending them bouquets or greeting cards. Since it is not wise to go out of the house at this time due to the coronavirus, people can show their appreciation by applauding the doctor from the safety of their own balconies and doorways, as has been done by many societies. This will not only boost the morale of the doctors but also let them know that people are thinking about them.