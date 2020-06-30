We all will have, at one point of time, decided that it would be a waste of time to go to a doctor for a small ailment, and cure it ourselves by using information provided on the Internet. Chances are that our self prescribed treatment could work and we get cured, or we could end up complicating things so badly that instead of one we have three other ailments for which we would have to visit a doctor. On National Doctor’s Day 2020, we take a look at why visiting a doctor might be a better option than self-diagnosing with the help of the Internet. Also Read - National Doctor's Day 2020: Remembering Medics Working Round The Clock During COVID-19 Pandemic

First up, the Government of India established National Doctor's Day in the year 1991, and it chose July 1 as an honour to Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned physician, whose birth and death anniversary falls on that date. The day is marked to honour doctors who are working hard to ensure the safety and good health of all people.

There are a number of reasons why you should not consult the Internet for a cure to your ailment, though during an emergency it does sometimes come in handy. Here we give you a few reason on why it would be better if you visited your doctor.

Better Communication:

When you visit a doctor, the exchange of information comes from both sides, like if he asks a question about your symptoms, you are able to answer. With the Internet however, it’s all a one sided affair where you pop in a question and an answer pops back, whether it suits your situation or not.

Understanding of Symptoms:

When you search on the Internet, you will be given a number of symptoms that are related to your query but not specifically to your ailment. A doctor on the hand will be able to understand your symptoms better once he or she knows your medical history or if you are suffering from any other ailment.

Physical Examination:

There is no scope of you getting a physical examination through the Internet like you would when you visit a doctor. A visit to the doctor would ensure you get the right diagnoses for your symptoms if it is done with a physical examination.

Expert Advise:

Who better to treat you than a person who has been doing it for many years. A doctor will advice you exactly according to your symptoms and ailments. The Internet however, will only have a collection of such advice that may or may not work for you. So why take the chance of something going wrong.

Prescribing Medicine:

It is always safer to take medicine that has been prescribed by a doctor, which the Internet would not be able to do. And most times, you would need a medical prescription to obtain the medicines.