National Doctors' Day 2021: Amidst the pandemic, while India is still battling with the deadly virus, our Frontline Warriors are too fighting to save our life, and one of those heroes are our doctors. There's no better day than today, National Doctor's day to express our gratitude for our medical saviours.

July 1 is celebrated as 'National Doctor's Day' as National Doctors' Day by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). commemorating the iconic and internationally renowned medical practitioner, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy who served as a physician, a freedom fighter, an educationist and a politician.

History of National Doctors’ Day 2021:

The day was first celebrated in the year 1991 to honour the former Chief Minister of Bengal, Dr BC Roy to acknowledge his contribution to serving humanity. Dr Roy was an exemplary and eminent doctor who made an enormous contribution to the medical fraternity in his medical career. He was born on July 1, 1882, and died on a similar date in 1962.

He was also awarded the honour of Bharat Ratna, on February 4, 1961. He played a great role in establishing medical institutions like Jadavpur T.B. Hospital, Chittaranjan Seva Sadan, Kamala Nehru Memorial Hospital, Victoria Institution (college), Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital and the Chittaranjan Seva Sadan for women and children. He was also referred to as the first medical consultant in the subcontinent of India who was more successful and dedicated than his contemporaries in several fields by British Medical journal.

Significance of this Day :

We celebrate this day to acknowledge and express our gratitude to our medical doctors who work tirelessly day and night to ensure our well being. In this crucial pandemic situation, it’s even more necessary to thank them for working 24X7 for saving our lives. Forgetting their families, they chose to serve the nation. Cheers to their spirit and dedication that they continued to work meticulously without stopping in the hour of crisis, risking their own lives.

-Written by Apoorva Girdhar