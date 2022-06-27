National Doctors’ Day 2022: The difficult times amid COVID-19 have once again reminded us about the contributions and sacrifices made by doctors and healthcare staff around the globe on a daily basis. In honour of this noble profession, Doctor’s Day is celebrated on different dates across the world.

When is Doctors’ Day 2022?

India celebrates the day on July 1 as ‘National Doctor’s Day’ and it’s organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) annually.

This year is once again dedicated to all those doctors and healthcare professionals. The theme of National Doctors Day 2022 is Family Doctors on the Front Line.

History of National Doctors’ Day 2022:

The day was first celebrated in the year 1991 to honour the former Chief Minister of Bengal, Dr BC Roy to acknowledge his contribution to serving humanity. Dr Roy was an exemplary and eminent doctor who made an enormous contribution to the medical fraternity in his medical career. He was born on July 1, 1882, and died on a similar date in 1962. Also Read – Doctors Unpaid For 4 Months At GTB Hospital Covid Care Facility

He was also awarded the honour of Bharat Ratna, on February 4, 1961. He played a great role in establishing medical institutions like Jadavpur T.B. Hospital, Chittaranjan Seva Sadan, Kamala Nehru Memorial Hospital, Victoria Institution (college), Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital and the Chittaranjan Seva Sadan for women and children. He was also referred to as the first medical consultant in the subcontinent of India who was more successful and dedicated than his contemporaries in several fields in British Medical journals.

Significance of this Day :

We celebrate this day to acknowledge and express our gratitude to our medical doctors who work tirelessly day and night to ensure our well-being. In this crucial pandemic situation, it’s even more necessary to thank them for working 24X7 for saving our lives. Forgetting their families, they chose to serve the nation. Cheers to their spirit and dedication that they continued to work meticulously without stopping in the hour of crisis, risking their own lives.