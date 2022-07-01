National Doctors Day 2022: Every year, National Doctors’ Day is observed to honor doctors and their contributions to people’s lives and communities. Different countries observe this day on different dates, but the Indian Medical Association organizes National Doctors’ Day on July 1 every year (IMA).Also Read - National Doctors’ Day 2022: Know Date, History, Theme of This Day

The day was first celebrated in the year 1991 to honor the former Chief Minister of Bengal, Dr BC Roy to acknowledge his contribution to serving humanity. Dr Roy was an exemplary and eminent doctor who made an enormous contribution to the medical fraternity in his medical career. He was born on July 1, 1882, and died on a similar date in 1962. Also Read - National Doctors' Day: PM Modi to Address Medical Fraternity Today, Acknowledge Their Contribution

DR BC Roy, born on July 1, 1882, was a prominent freedom fighter as well as a highly respected doctor who was also awarded the Bharat Ratna on February 4, 1961. Also Read - July 2020 Looks to be a Month Full of Festivals And Events; Check Out The List of Notable Days

Theme of National Doctors’ Day 2022

The theme of National Doctors Day 2022 is ‘Family Doctors on the Front Line’.

Why National Doctors’ Day is Celebrated?

This day not only commemorates the sacrifices made by doctors and healthcare workers, but it also reminds us all of the noble profession that saves the lives of millions around the world.

We have listed wishes, messages and quotes that you can share with your friends and family on National Doctor’s Day 2022:

Warm wishes on Doctors Day to all the doctors who work hard day and night to make sure that their patients are healthy and happy.

“A doctor who cares for the whole world, But she is careless on her own food!” — Mohammed Tariq

“Not every warrior has armour and sword. Some have white coat and stethoscope.” — Aqvina Coldfeather

“The good physician treats the disease; the great physician treats the patient who has the disease.” — William Osler

“The doctor of the future will give no medicine but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame, in diet and in the cause and prevention of disease.” – Thomas Edison

“Medicines can cure diseases, but only doctors can cure patients.” ― Carl Jung

“The purpose of the doctor or any human, in general, should not be to simply delay the death of the patient but to increase the quality of life.” ― Patch Adams

“The art of medicine consists of amusing the patient while nature cures the disease.” ― Voltaire

“A good physician treats the disease; a great physician treats the patient who has the disease.” ― William Osler