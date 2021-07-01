National Doctors’ Day 2021: The year 2020-21 belongs to doctors and the healthcare workers who are risking their lives to fight the lethal, invisible virus Covid-19. While India stays at home to curb the spread of the pandemic; armed with masks, gloves, and protective gears, the medical community is working tirelessly round the clock amid mounting pressure, fear of being infected, and harassment and discrimination. Also Read - BREAKING: Zydus Cadila Applies For Emergency Use Nod From DCGI For Launch of Its Covid Vaccine For 12+ Age

Today is the birth anniversary of legendary medical practitioner Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, celebrated all over India as National Doctor's Day. As we celebrate National Doctors Day on July 1, express your gratitude to them by sharing these quotes and wishes.

Happy Doctor’s Day to the ones who always put their patients first and do their best to gift them health.

Doctors are the boon directly sent from God for us. Salute to the heroic job you do even in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Happy Doctor’s Day.

Only a doctor is blessed with the magical powers to treat a life, to bring health into our lives, and to be there with us when we have lost all the hopes. Happy Doctors’ Day!

A doctor is bestowed with the eye to see and treat weakness in mankind. He is the one who can give us hope when we are in doom. Happy Doctors’ Day!

This world has become a better and healthier place to live in with doctors bringing the joy of health and goodness to our lives. Happy Doctor’s Day!

Thanks to the doctors for letting us have the opportunity to lead a healthy and risk-free life! Our society owes them a lot. Happy Doctor Day!

You are more than just a doctor, you are a friend and guide too, So here’s a special wish coming your way. Happy National Doctor’s Day!

A dentist like you is the one who is behind so many smiles. Thank You for giving others the confidence to smile with sparkles. Happy Doctors Day to you!

“Our profession is the only one which works unceasingly to annihilate itself.” – Martin H Fischer

“People pay the doctor for his trouble; for his kindness they still remain in his debt.” – Seneca

“Only a Life Lived for Others Is a Life Worthwhile.” — Albert Einstein

“Always Remember the Privilege It Is To Be a Physician.” ― Daniel P Logan

