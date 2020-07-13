Among all the comfort food that a person can choose from, potato has always been the number one item on the list. Since there are many ways that a potato can be cooked like baked, boiled or fried, it always has a place at the dinner table. But out of all the ways it can be made into, French fries are the most favoured of forms. So it is only fair that the favourite root vegetable has a day marked all to itself on July 13 as National French Fry Day. Also Read - National Pina Colada Day 2020: Why And How This Day Came to be Celebrated

The potato is a root vegetable that is native to the Americas, and was introduced to Europe in the second half of the 16th century by the Spanish. Today, it has become a staple food in many parts of the world, and as of 2014 the fourth-largest food crop. There are about 5,000 potato varieties worldwide, and apart from that, there are about 200 wild species and subspecies, many of which can be cross-bred with cultivated varieties.

How The Day Came About:

There is no record as to how the day came to be marked on July 13 or who started it, but the reference to 'French Fried Potatoes' is believed to have first occurred in print in English in the 1856 work Cookery for Maids of All Work by E. Warren. Before that, the third President of the United States of America, Thomas Jefferson, is said to have had "potatoes served in the French manner" at a White House dinner in 1802.

Ways of Celebrating National French Fry Day:

In the US, where the day is marked, most restaurants give out free French fries with every meal that is ordered. They do not stop there but come up with a variety of styles like curly fries, waffle fries, home fries, steak fries, crinkle-cut fries and wedge fries. Places like McDonald’s will have some offer which they usually advertise on their social media sites.