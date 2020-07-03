When it comes to food, any day is a good day to indulge in it, and when it is seafood, there is all the more reason to sit down and enjoy it. Today, which is marked as National Fried Clam Day in the USA, we take a look at how the day originated and the story behind the first fried clam. Also Read - Guru Purnima 2020: On Which Date And Month Does Guru Purnima Fall in India?

But first a look at what a clam is. The clam is a type of shellfish that is found in saltwater and freshwater and can be of a number of variety. It is part of the phylum Mollusc family and has two shells that are of equal size and connected by two aductor muscles. They also have a powerful burrowing foot that they use to dig a deep hole in the sand or mud which they disappear into. They are good for the environment they are in as they help keep it clean, and they are also delicious to eat. Also Read - Keftedakia – Greek Fried Meatballs Recipe: Meat Lovers, Here's a Dish You Can Easily Make at Home

History of National Fried Clam Day:

The day was marked on July 3 because it was the day the first fried clam was made in 1916 by Lawrence Henry “Chubby” Woodman and his wife Bessie. Before that day, nobody had ever heard of a fried clam, and it only came about because of a comment that was made by a customer at Woodman’s concession stand on Main Street in Essex, Massachusetts. Also Read - Lunar Eclipse 2020 Date and Time: Countries Will Witness July 5 Thunder Moon Eclipse Or Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

The couple started thinking about what the customer had said and decided to give it a try. They experimented with different batters and got the locals to try them out, and it was only when someone found them delicious that they knew they had something good. The day was July 3, 1916.

The following day, July 4, which is celebrated as Independence Day in the USA, Chubby and Bessie introduced the first fried clams to the citizens of Essex during the parade. They were an instant hit.

Woodman’s of Essex submitted a proposal for National Fried Clam Day in May 2015, and the Registrar at National Day Calendar declared National Fried Clam Day to be observed annually on July 3rd.