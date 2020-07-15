The more you give the more you get, is a saying that encourages people to freely give to others who are in need without expecting anything back. At a time like this when many lives have been turned upside down because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it would be a nice thing to do. And what better time to do it than today which is National Give Something Away Day. Also Read - National Clean Beauty Day 2020: What This Day is All About And Why it is Important

Most of us are blessed to have a roof over our heads, food to eat, clean water to drink and clothes to wear. But there are many who do not have access to any of these things, and due to the pandemic, most have even lost their jobs. National Give Something Away Day on July 15 gives us the chance to share some of what we have with others who do not.

How National Give Something Away Day Started:

The day was founded in 2015 by self-proclaimed giver, Linda Eaton Hall-Fulcher, who states on the National Give Something Away Facebook page that she is trying to give something back to the world. She writes that this day is about everyone that cares about anyone or anything giving away something, be it to family, friends or even strangers.

Why Give Away Something?

Apart from helping out others who are in need, we ourselves also benefit from giving because it not only makes us feel good but it teaches us gratitude. What little we can give, whether it be money or food or offering to do small jobs for somebody, can help in improving the community. It does not have to be just material things, you could also give some of your time by talking or reading to someone, or by volunteering your services.

What you can do is donate some of your clothes, donate food to organisations that are feeding the needy, make gift baskets for those going through a tough time or just help someone out.