National Hugging Day is all about giving a warm hug to your loved ones and spreading happiness. Celebrated every year on January 21st, National Hugging Day encourages you to showcase your love by hugging people. It is not just a gesture but has an array of scientific benefits. From lowering your stress level to boosting your immunity, and lowering your increased heart, a simple hug can do a lot then you can even imagine. The power of a hug may be underestimated but can’t be ignored. Also Read - Happy Hug Day 2020: Funny Memes And Jokes Flood Twitter Ahead of Valentine's Day

We hug a person when we are either, sad, happy, or excited. This is done to get and provide comfort to others. Hugging not only provides a warm feeling but leads to some chemical reactions in the body that make us healthy. It can protect you against illnesses, improve your cardiovascular health, and reduce your fear. Therefore, the next time you see someone feeling embarrassed of publicly showing affection, tell him/her about the benefits of hugging. Also Read - Happy Hug Day 2020: Best Quotes, SMS, Facebook Status & WhatsApp GIF Image to Send Your Loved Ones

Today, on National Hugging Day, we urge you to hug people around you and feel its magic. The day was created to promote love between people by Kevin Zaborian. He chose a day between Christmas, New Year, and Valentine’s Day to observe the National Hugging Day.

Here we share some lovely messages, quotes, and greetings to share with your friends and family on National Hugging Day 2021.

National Hugging Day 2021: Wishes And Greetings

Hugging makes it hard for them to get angry at you. Happy National Hugging Day!

Sometimes a hug is the answer, even when the question is not known. Happy National Hugging Day!

Waiting for you to come back and embrace me in your arms as soon as possible. Happy National Huging Day!

However long a hug lasts, it doesn’t lasts long enough. Happy National Hugging Day!

To all my people wherever you are in the world, I assure you my hug whenever you need. Happy National Hugging Day!

Happy National Hugging Day to all my friends out there and especially to those who are fighting fo our country.

I just hugged you in my thought, hope you felt the squeeze. Happy National Hugging Day!

A tight hug a day, keeps the doctor away. Prescription for life. Happy National Hugging Day!

A romantic hug is the best way of telling someone how much you love them. Happy National Huging Day!

Hugging is the most beautiful form of communication that allows a person to know that they matter. Happy National Hugging Day!

Sending warm hugs for you. Happy National Hugging Day!

A sudden hug can change someone’s life. Sending a warm hug from miles to make you special. Happy National Hugging Day!

National Hugging Day 2021: Quotes to Share

Hugging is the most beautiful form of communication that allows the other person to know beyond a doubt that they matter.

Hugging is a silent way of saying you matter to me.

Sometimes when you don’t know what to say, a hug says enough.

I have learnt that there is more power is good, strong hug than in a thousand meaningful words.

The best place in the world is inside a hug.