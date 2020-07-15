Since forever, horses have been a part of man’s everyday life, functioning like a beast of burden that helps to plough fields or used during wars. They later became used for pulling carts for transportation and pleasure rides or as companions when travelling long distances. So it is only befitting that a day is marked for them as National I Love Horses Day and that it is celebrated on July 15 of every year. Also Read - National Pet Fire Safety Day 2020: History And Significance of The Day

In the US especially, horses played a huge role in the development of the country during its pioneering days, ferrying pioneers and cattlemen long distances to places unknown. In this day and age, there are places that still have horses that roam wild and free, and there are other places that still use the horse to till their land. These majestic animals, wherever they are, always bring about a sense of awe when they are spotted.

History of National I Love Horses Day:

It is not known who created or started this day, but we do know that horses have been around for thousands of years, and to have been domesticated around 4000 BC. The domestication of horses is believed to have spread far and wide by 3000 BC. Horse breeds are loosely divided into three categories – Hot Bloods, meaning they have speed and endurance, Cold Bloods, which describes horses that are slow and can do heavy work, and Warm Bloods, which are a cross between hot bloods and cold bloods.

Significance of National I Love Horses Day:

It is a day that brings awareness among the public about the importance of horses and the services that they provide. It is also a day to highlight the care and protection that these animals need.

Facts About Horses:

A horse can see almost 360 degrees at once, which makes it difficult to sneak up on one. Its only blind spot is directly behind or in front, but it is better not to approach it from the back as it has powerful hind legs that can kill or cause serious injury with just one kick.

Horses have an ability to sleep both standing up and sleeping down, with the former employed when they have to quickly escape from predators.