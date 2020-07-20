Every person must have some fond memories of the time they were given chocolates or sweets as a kid as a reward for good behaviour. One sweet in particular was a favourite among many as one could suck on it for quite a bit of time and even hold it with their hands without the usual mess. The sweet we are talking about of course is the lollipop, which with its many different flavours and colours has got a day all to itself on July 20 known as National Lollipop Day. Also Read - Have Sweet Tooth? Blame THIS Brain Cell For Your Unchecked Sugar Cravings

These sweets have been around for a long time and are said to date back to the Middle Ages when the nobility would eat boiled sugar that has been mounted on a stick. The main ingredient in a lollipop was sugar and later as it developed more, other flavours were added to it.

How National Lollipop Day Started:

There are many claims as to who made the lollipop, but it is believed that it was invented by George Smith of New Haven, Connecticut when he made large hard candies mounted on sticks in 1908. He named it after after a racehorse of that time, Lolly Pop, and trademarked the lollipop name in 1931. The National Confectioners Association later founded the day, which is celebrated as National Lollipop Day in the US.

Why National Lollipop Day is Celebrated:

The day is marked as a way to celebrate the ever enduring and ever popular sweet treat that is still a favourite among the adults and kids even today. In the US, these sweets on a stick come in many different shapes, sizes and colours and some establishments give them away for free as a treat to customers.