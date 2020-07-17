If you have ever won something that you did not have to pay much money for, you would know the joy that it brings and it’s not only about the prize but the fact that you won. This form of winning has been around for centuries and it involves buying raffle and lottery tickets that promise a huge amount of money or items that are priceless. So as an honour to this game of chance, National Lottery Day was established and July 17 was marked as the day to celebrate it. Also Read - Wife Gifts Husband Lottery Ticket, Ends up Winning Rs 2.64 Crore as Best Birthday Present Ever!

A lottery is a form of gambling and it involves numbers being drawn at random for a prize. It is illegal in some countries and have also been banned by some, but others who run it have even organised national or state lotteries where the stakes are high. Like in India, all lotteries are run by state governments but only 13 Indian states allow them. As of now, lotteries are available in Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Also Read - Dad Who Lost His Job Due to COVID-19 Wins a Lottery of Rs 22.9 Crore - Read on

History of National Lottery Day:

The day was founded by the Massachusetts State Lottery in 2018 with a purpose to provide consumers with a day of special promotions. The Massachusetts State Lottery was established on September 27, 1971, and ever since its first ticket was sold, it has been an essential source of help in the Commonwealth. Also Read - GST Lottery Scheme Soon: Ask For Bill at Shops, Win Rs 10 Lakh-1 Crore

Significance of National Lottery Day:

Lotteries around the world are a means for governments to raise revenue without raising taxes. They were usually sold in the medieval period to raise money for town fortifications, and to help the poor. The day encourages local and state lotteries to offer consumers special promotions on July 17, which would in turn encourage people to buy them.

How National Lottery Day is Celebrated:

People usually go out and buy tickets for fun and just to see if they can win something. Some would buy a ticket for somebody else or maybe get together with friends to try their luck.