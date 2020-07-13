When it comes to snacking on something yummy, nothing can beat the classic macaroni and cheese, which is enjoyed by both children and adults alike. The dish has been around for a long time and has over the years evolved from coming out of a box to being packaged in a variety of ways with the condiments included. In America, the gooey baked dish is a favourite and they even have a day on which they celebrate it, which is known as National Mac and Cheese Day or National Macaroni and Cheese Day and marked on July 14 every year. Also Read - National French Fry Day 2020: What This Day is All About And Why it is Celebrated on July 13

The dish is made out of macaroni pasta and a cheese sauce that is usually cheddar, with a few other ingredients like meat or vegetables added to it. Traditionally, it is in the form of a casserole baked in an oven, but it can also be made in a sauce pan on top of a stove. Preparing and cooking it became easier after the introduction of a package mix that only required water or milk to be added to it. In the US, the dish is considered to be a comfort food that can be had at anytime.

There is no knowledge as to how the day came to be established as National Mac and Cheese Day, but the dish is said to have been around since the 14th century. The first reference to it is said to have been made in an Italian cookbook, Liber de Coquina, a dish of parmesan and pasta. In the same century, an English cookbook, the Forme of Cury, recorded a cheese and pasta casserole known as makerouns that was made of fresh, hand-cut pasta sandwiched between a mixture of melted butter and cheese.

About its arrival in the US, it is believed that the 3rd US President, Thomas Jefferson, and James Hemings, his chef and slave, came across the dish while in Paris and brought it back to the States. In those days, most made the macaroni by hand and the dish was usually baked in an oven.

Now it is found all over the world and it has become a favourite among many, with many combinations to suit the taste. From the classic mac and cheese with cheddar to the spicy cowboy mac with bacon and jalapenos, it is enjoyed in all its form and glory.