Today, July 20, is a very special day that commemorates a very special event in the history of mankind. It celebrates the day when man first walked on the Moon and it is marked as National Moon Day. This was the day when Apollo 11 landed on Earth’s only satellite at 20:17 PM of July 20, 1969. Also Read - Whole world's watching Chandrayaan-2's moon landing: Former NASA astronaut

NASA had reported the Moon landing as being “The single greatest technological achievement of all time.” Six hours after Apollo 11 landed, Commander Neil Armstrong became the first person to step onto the lunar surface on July 21 at 02:56 AM. When Armstrong first stepped onto the lunar surface, it was broadcast on live TV worldwide, and he described the event as being “One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind”. Also Read - Google Doodle celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon Landing with video

Armstrong was followed by lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin 19 minutes later, and they both spent about two and a quarter hours outside the spacecraft, collecting 21.5 kg of lunar material to bring back to Earth. The other person linked to the important mission was Command module pilot Michael Collins, who flew the Command Module Columbia alone in lunar orbit as he waited for the other two.

Armstrong and Aldrin spent over 21 hours on the lunar surface at a site they named Tranquility Base before they lifted off to rejoin Collins in the command module Columbia. The trio returned to Earth and landed in the Pacific Ocean on July 24 after more than eight days in space.

The Moon landing saw the end of the space race, putting the United States at the forefront of travelling and exploring space further. But the Soviet Union was not to be outdone, and in the months and decades that followed, both it and NASA stepped by their space missions.

Why And How National Moon Day is Celebrated in The US:

The day is celebrated in the US in remembrance of the Moon landing by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, and the achievement of the US in being the first to land a man on the Moon. Space enthusiasts usually get together on this day at planetariums or at their astronomy clubs and talk about the Moon landing of 1969 as they gaze at heavenly bodies through a telescope.