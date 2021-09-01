To remain fit and healthy, one has to ensure to eat protein enriched diet. They have to make to eat the right thing to avoid health issues and deficiencies. National Nutrition Week is celebrated every year to remind the masses about the importance of healthy and nutritious food. During this week, various activities are conducted to remind people of the importance of nutrition in the body.Also Read - Malnourished kids wait for food, govt for high GDP

National Nutrition Week 2021 Date

This year, National Nutrition Week is celebrated from 1st September to 7th September.

National Nutrition Week 2021 Theme

Every year, national nutrition week is based on a theme. This year, it is based on “feeding smart right from the start.” This will focus on consuming the right kind of food to stay healthy and fit.

National Nutrition Week 2021 History

This was started in March 1973 by a member of the American Dietetic Association. Their goal was to enlighten the profession of dietetics by delivering a nutritional education message. This initiative garnered a lot of support in the 1980s and later, it got expanded as a month-long observation.

In the year 1982, the Government of India started National Nutrition Week in India. This was done to educate the masses about the importance of being healthy and fit and at the same time the importance of nutrition and a healthy lifestyle.

National Nutrition Week 2021 Significance

This week is observed to educate people about the science of consuming the right food and food choices through nutrition. A body requires energy, protein, essential fats, vitamins and minerals to live, grow and function properly. A balanced diet that includes all the essential parts of a healthy being is important. An unhealthy diet opens the gate to diseases.

The Food and Nutrition Board of the Government of India’s Ministry of Women and Child Development celebrates this every year to educate the people about the importance of consuming the right and healthy food.