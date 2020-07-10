Cocktail lovers must have heard or had this drink before, which is very famous for its refreshing and unique blend of flavours. The Pina Colada is known globally and is an old favourite among many people. The rum-based cocktail usually includes cream of coconut and pineapple juice that is either blended or shaken with ice. The Pina Colada is so popular that it has a day all to itself that is marked on July 10 every year. Also Read - Summer Cheesecake Shake Recipe: Want to Drink And Eat Your Dessert? Just Follow The Steps

First off, Pina Colada literally means 'strained pineapple', which is a reference to the strained pineapple juice used in the cocktail. How the drink originated is still being debated as one report states that it was created by Puerto Rican pirate Roberto Cofresí in the 19th century. Another claims that Ramon "Monchito" Marrero created the Pina Colada in 1954 while working as a bartender at the Caribe Hilton Hotel. And yet another claims that traditional Spanish bartender Don Ramon Portas Mingot created it in 1963.

Whoever created the creamy, sweet white rum cocktail does not matter, but it has been the national drink of Puerto Rico since 1978. The drink has always brought a picture of the ocean and beaches to mind.

In the US, National Pina Colada Day is celebrated on July 10, and it became famous worldwide after Rupert Holmes released his song “Escape (The Pina Colada Song)” in 1979, which became a popular hit around the world.

This day is usually celebrated with people going and having the cocktail at bars and restaurants, but with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic it is not feasible. So it is better to stay home and make this drink, which is not difficult to do, by yourself. All you would need are white rum, coconut cream or milk, pineapple juice, and ice.

Make sure the pineapple juice is triple the amount of rum and coconut juice, and that the latter two are of equal parts. Just put them all with the crushed ice in a blender and blend for 15 seconds. Once done, pour it out into glasses and top it off with a cherry or fresh pineapple and you have your Pina Colada.