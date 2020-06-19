A book can be a companion on a dull and boring journey or it could be a conversation starter, but it could never be a waste. For anyone who knows how to read, a book is not just pages of entertainment but also of knowledge and wisdom. So, on National Reading Day 2020, for those who have not yet been caught by reading bug, maybe these quotes will motivate you to pick up a book. Also Read - National Reading Day 2020: Read to Know Why India Celebrates it on June 19

National Reading Day, which is held on June 19 every year, is a day dedicated to Puthuvayil Narayana Panicker, a teacher who helped Kerala achieve universal literacy. The Kerala government, in acknowledgement of his contribution, decided to mark the day of his death as Reading Day.

Here we have compiled 10 quotes by well known personalities from various fields to motivate you to read.

1. You can never get a cup of tea large enough or a book long enough to suit me. (CS Lewis)

2. ‘Classic’ – a book which people praise and don’t read. (Mark Twain)

3. A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies . . . The man who never reads lives only one. (George R.R. Martin)

4. I find television very educating. Every time somebody turns on the set, I go into the other room and read a book. (Groucho Marx)

5. You don’t have to burn books to destroy a culture. Just get people to stop reading them. (Ray Bradbury)

6. Never trust anyone who has not brought a book with them. (Lemony Snicket)

7. Reading is essential for those who seek to rise above the ordinary. (Jim Rohn)

8. Until I feared I would lose it, I never loved to read. One does not love breathing. (Harper Lee)

9. The reading of all good books is like conversation with the finest (people) of the past centuries. (Descartes)

10. So please, oh please, we beg, we pray, go throw your TV set away, and in its place you can install a lovely bookshelf on the wall. (Roald Dahl)