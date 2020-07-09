If life was simpler we all would be much happier, more satisfied and have lesser worries to contend with, but in this day and age, things are never that simple. So on National Simplicity Day 2020, which falls on July 12, we urge you to take time out from your busy schedule and to enjoy the simple things of life. Also Read - Nicole Richie's disco-themed 35th birthday bash

A simple life would entail choosing to live with minimal possessions, doing away with everyday technology that take up so much of our time, giving up luxury, etc. Though it is not possible to give them up totally, we could just for one day practice it and see how light we feel.

History of National Simplicity Day:

The day is celebrated in honour of Henry David Thoreau who was born on July 12, 1817 in Concord, Massachusetts, US. He advocated living a life of simplicity and encouraged people to look for ways to live a simple life to do away with things that weigh us down. He was an American essayist, poet, philosopher, and a leading transcendentalist. His philosophy of civil disobedience is believed to have influenced notable figures like Leo Tolstoy, Mahatma Gandhi, and Martin Luther King Jr.

Significance of National Simplicity Day:

The day came about out of a need to be free from the worldly things that complicate life and to encourage people to just live a simple life. It is a day that highlights the importance of staying away from technology so people can connect with themselves, and do away with the unnecessary clutter in their lives. It encourages people to evaluate and thoroughly understand what the important things in their life are.

An excerpt from Henry David Thoreau’s book Walden reads, “Simplicity, simplicity, simplicity! I say, let your affairs be as two or three, and not a hundred or a thousand; instead of a million count half a dozen, and keep your accounts on your thumb nail.”