Of all the berries that one can eat, nothing tastes as juicy and sweet as the strawberry. The aroma that it gives out is sure to make your mouth water, and it's no wonder that it is a popular fruit when it comes to setting up a romantic date. The fruit is used in making many different desserts and ice creams, and one of them is strawberry parfait. The dessert is such a favourite that it even has a national day all to itself which is celebrated on June 25.

Parfait is a French word for perfect, and the traditional parfait is a dessert consisting of ice cream layered with fruit and whipped cream in a glass. It usually has whipped cream as a garnish, and in this day and age people use yogurt or pudding in place of ice cream, and add layers of granola to it.

How the strawberry parfait came to get a national day is unknown, but the month that it is marked on could have to do with the fact that it is peak season for the fruit. The berry is an excellent source of Vitamin C, folic acid, potassium, and fiber, and they can be eaten at breakfast, lunch or dinner. Since they contain just 55 calories and zero fat per cup, they are a good choice to snack on.

How National Strawberry Parfait Day is Observed:

For many die hard fans of the berry, the day offers them the chance to go out and buy fresh-picked strawberries from their farmer’s markets, and then to make strawberry parfait for all at home. Another way is to visit their favourite ice cream shop and treat everyone they know, strawberry parfait.

If you wish to make it home by yourself, you could follow the recipe below that was shared by a fan of the dessert on Instagram.

Ingredients:

You would need 2 packages (3 oz.) strawberry Jello, 2 cups boiled water, 1 and a half to 2 cups sliced strawberries, 2 pints of strawberry ice cream, 1 package unflavoured gelatin (dissolved in 1/2 cup water), and 3 drops red food colouring (optional).

Method:

First dissolve the Jello in boiling water, and then add gelatin that has already been dissolved in 1/2 cup cold water. Next, dish in the ice cream and mix until it is melted before putting it in the refrigerate for 10 to 15 minutes. If you want, you can add a bit of food colouring before you refrigerate it. After 10 or 15 minutes remove it the from the refrigerator and fold in the strawberries. Once it has mixed properly, you can dish it out in dessert plates or bowls.

The dessert will definitely leave you feeling refreshed, and they have an added goodness in them, as they help us to beat serious health problems like high blood pressure, stroke, and cancer.