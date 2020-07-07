Everybody loves anything that has to do with ice cream, and when the weather is hot that is the first cool thing we can think of having. In the US there are a good number of holidays that are marked as an honour for different food items and each is celebrated with love. On July 7, the people of US celebrate National Strawberry Sundae Day, and it is a day that is thoroughly enjoyed. Also Read - World Chocolate Day 2020: Here Are 7 Reasons Why Dark Chocolate is Good For Health

On this day, people go all out and create a number of ice creams and sundaes with strawberry sauce, fresh strawberries, and whipped cream. The oldest known record of an ice cream sundae is an Ithaca, New York advertisement, but its origins is still debated. In the ad that was published October 5, 1892 in the Ithaca Daily Journal, the ice cream was spelled Sunday instead of sundae.

But the origin is being disputed by Two Rivers, Wisconsin which claims that it was Druggist Edward Berners who served the first ice cream sundae in 1881. How it came about was that a customer ordered an ice cream soda on a Sunday, and since ordinances during that time prohibited the sale of ice cream sodas on the Sabbath, Berners came up with a compromise. He served the ice cream in a dish without the soda, topped it with chocolate syrup and called it a Sundae.

Back to Ithaca, its claim to the origins of the ice cream sundae is said to have taken place at the Platt & Colt Pharmacy in 1892 when Reverend John M. Scott stopped for a bowl of ice cream. It is said that when store proprietor Chester Platt began to prepare the ice cream, he drizzled cherry syrup over it and also added a candied cherry. The dessert looked and tasted so good that it got a name of its own, which was sundae, as the incident took place on a Sunday.

How a National Strawberry Sundae Day came to be marked is not known though, but it is still a yummy and delicious dish that you can prepare at home with the recipe below.

Recipe:

1 and a half cup cashews

6 medium strawberries stem removed

1/4 cup dairy free milk of choice

2 frozen bananas

5-6 Mejdool Dates

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

How to Make:

First of all, chop 4 strawberries finely.

Then soak the cashews in hot water for at least 1/2 an hour or 1 to 8 hours for extra creaminess.

Next drain the cashews and put them in a high speed blender along with milk, frozen bananas, dates, vanilla and strawberries (not the chopped ones), and blend from low to high until silky smooth.

Transfer to a freezer-friendly container and chill for at least 2 hours or till slightly thickened. This is best for scooping.