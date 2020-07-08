The one food that is a favourite anytime snack among adults and children alike is the cookie, which is not only easy to make but yummy to eat too. The sugary biscuit has been in existence for a very long time and over the years it has undergone many modifications, but it still remains the number one snack. In the US, the cookie has a day all to itself, and it is marked on July 9 as National Sugar Cookie Day. Also Read - Little Warrior: Donald Trump Honours 10-Year-Old Indian-American Girl For Donating Cookies to Nurses, Firefighters

Nobody knows who started the day or how it came about, but it is believed that the sugar cookie originated in the mid-1700s in Nazareth, Pennsylvania. It was created by German Protestant settlers and the round, crumbly and buttery cookie came to be known as the Nazareth Cookie.

Today it has become a ritual among children and adults alike to bake sugar cookies, and they come in all shapes and sizes with lots of decorations on them. The cookies are used as gifts during Valentine's Day and they are often left as an offering for Santa during Christmas.

People mark this day by making batches of sugar cookies that they share with their family members, friends and neighbours. For those who do not have all the ingredients required, they visit a store that keeps ready made batter and just pop them in the oven after shaping them.

For those looking to bake some at home, here’s an easy recipe that you can try out.

Recipe:

Yield: 4 dozen

Prep: 15 mins

Cook: 10 mins

Total: 25 mins

Ingredients:

2 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 cup butter, softened

1 ½ cups white sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

How to Make:

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). In a small bowl, stir together flour, baking soda, and baking powder. Set aside.

Step 2

In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until smooth. Beat in egg and vanilla. Gradually blend in the dry ingredients. Roll rounded teaspoonfuls of dough into balls, and place onto ungreased cookie sheets.

Step 3

Bake 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden. Let stand on cookie sheet two minutes before removing to cool on wire racks.