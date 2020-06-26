The saying, ‘a dog is a man’s best friend’, does hold some truth for canine lovers, though even other animals can be your friends but just not in the same way. A dog will give you unconditional love and follow you to the ends of the Earth if it was possible, and it will always be there when you need it. So on National Take Your Dog to Work Day 2020, which is marked on June 26 this year, we take a look at what this day is all about. Also Read - National Coconut Day 2020: All About The Fruit That Provides us With Everything we Need

In some countries, there are offices where animals are allowed to come along with their owners, and they have specially created spaces where the pets can stay while the owners work. Then there is that one special day where they are allowed to accompany their masters to his or her cubicle. Not all countries follow this day, which falls every year on the Friday after Father’s Day and which honours man’s best friend – the dog. Also Read - International Day in Support of Victims of Torture 2020: History And Significance of The Day

History of National Take Your Dog to Work Day:

The idea for the day was pitched by Pet Sitters International (PSI) and it was first marked in 1999. The idea behind it was to encourage businesses to allow dogs in the workplace for one Friday of the year to celebrate dogs as companions. Also Read - International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking 2020: 10 Reasons Not to do Drugs

Significance of National Take Your Dog to Work Day:

The motive behind National Take Your Dog to Work Day was to encourage people to adopt from local shelters, rescue groups, and humane societies. Pet Sitters International hoped that through the event, people at the office who do not have pets will be encouraged to adopt dogs.

Benefits of Marking The Day:

While it is nice to share your office space with your pet pooch, what is even better is that it will encourage people to interact with one another in a more relaxed way. Having your pet in the office means you do not have to worry about what he or she is doing at home, and it can take away any stress brought about by work. Companies too benefit from it, for if employees are happy, work production is much more.