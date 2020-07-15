Every dish has a taste and purpose of its own, and when it comes to root vegetables, it is not only the potato that is a favourite. Another product of a root vegetable that has earned a day all to itself is the Tapioca which is derived from the cassava root. The Tapioca is a starch extracted from the storage roots of the cassava plant, and it is well loved around the world when made into a pudding, which is why we celebrate July 15 as National Tapioca Pudding Day. Also Read - National I Love Horses Day 2020: Why This Animal Deserves to Have a Day to Itself

Tapioca is derived by grinding the roots of the cassava plant and it comes in the form of flour or powder that can be used as a thickening agent. The root is similar in shape and size to the sweet potato, but in its natural form, the root of the green-branched variant cassava contains cyanide. Apart from using it to make puddings, Tapioca can also be added to soups and other baked goods.

History of National Tapioca Pudding Day:

There is no record as to how this day came about or who started it, but the Tapioca has been in use since before 1500. The name is derived from the the Tupí language that was spoken by natives when the Portuguese first arrived in the northeast region of Brazil around 1500. The plant was then introduced by Portuguese and Spanish colonisers to places like West Indies, Africa and Asia.

How to Celebrate National Tapioca Pudding Day:

There are many ways that the Tapioca can be used in different dishes, but since today is National Tapioca Pudding Day, here’s a recipe for how to make pudding out of it. This is a recipe by @nutritionplushealthmarke for Coconut Mango Tapioca Pudding which is cooked in coconut milk for a luscious dairy-free texture, sweetened with honey and topped with fresh fruit and a zest of lime!

Ingredients:

2 cans coconut milk

¼ cup tapioca granules

½ cup unsweetened shredded coconut

2 tablespoons honey

1 fresh mango, peeled and chopped

Zest of 1 lime

Extra honey for drizzling on top

How to Make it:

1. Add the coconut milk to a saucepan and heat over medium heat until it simmers. Add in the tapioca and shredded coconut and cook for 15 minutes, stirring often. Stir in the honey and transfer it to the fridge to set up.

2. Spoon the tapioca pudding into bowls, top with mango chunks, lime zest, and a drizzle of honey. Enjoy!