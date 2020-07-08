When we were kids, we did not have that many options to keep us entertained indoors, except for video games that we were allowed to play occasionally. The games have evolved over the years and now there are more options available that keep children and grownups occupied for hours on end. On National Video Game Day 2020, which is held on July 8 every year, we take a look at the popular games that were there in the 90s. Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan Plays Super Mario With His Son Zoravar, Watch Adorable Video Here

There are two days that celebrate the video game, one is National Video Game Day and the other is National Video Games Day, which is marked on September 12. Video games were primarily used for recreational purposes, but now there are professional gaming leagues that exist with people competing against each other. Also Read - Goku from Dragon Ball Z Is A 2020 Tokyo Olympics Ambassador

How this day came to be marked is not known, but the gaming has evolved into a full blown multi-billion market with many new games added. Now there are many types of games like action, action-adventure, adventure, role playing, simulation, strategy, sports, puzzles and many more. During the 90s, however, there were not that many choices but they nevertheless were entertaining. Also Read - Super Mario Bros 30th Anniversary special video: Mario remembers his beginnings

These are 5 of the popular games that were played on consoles like Nintendo during the 90s.

1. Super Mario:

This was one game that was a favourite among many players and it was very well known. It was created by Nintendo and featured their mascot, Mario. The game follows the adventures of Mario, typically in the fictional Mushroom Kingdom. It is one of the first video games that introduced the concept of gaming to Indians.

2. Tekken:

It is a Japanese media franchise centered on a series of fighting video and arcade games developed and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. It was the first of its kind to be introduced in India.

3. Duck Hunt:

Another Nintendo game, it was developed and published in 1984 as a light gun shooter video game. The game involved shooting moving ducks and earning points to move to the next level.

4. Road Rash:

This is a vehicular combat video game that was originally developed and published by Electronic Arts (EA) for the Sega Genesis in 1991. Players had to compete in a series of road races that they must win to move on to more difficult stages, and they were allowed to use fisticuffs and blunt weaponry to hinder competitors.

5. Midtown Madness:

This is a racing game that was developed by Angel Studios and published by Microsoft for Microsoft Windows in 1999. It was centered around Chicago with an aim to help teens learn about traffic rules. However, it became quite popular because it allowed one to drive like a maniac without facing the consequences like in real life.