National Youth Day 2021: The world celebrates the great monk Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary on January 12 who worked for the betterment of society. Born on January 12, 1863, in Kolkata, swami was a chief disciple of Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa and played a very important in the revival of Hinduism in India. Swami Vivekananda’s original name was Narendranath Datta. Also Read - JNU Should be Renamed as Swami Vivekananda University, Demands BJP General Secretary

It was way back in 1984 that the government of India declared January 12 as National Youth Day to commemorate the birthday of Swami Vivekananda, who was a social reformer, philosopher, and great thinker. And since then, the day is celebrated with great enthusiasm. Schools and colleges across the country celebrate National Youth Day with speeches, music, seminars, presentations, and competitions. Also Read - JNU Campus to Get Life-size Statue of Swami Vivekananda, PM Modi to Unveil it on Nov 12

Here, we have compiled 10 inspirational and motivational quotes by Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary: Also Read - Covid-19 Patients in Tripura Are Being Given Books on Swami Vivekananda to Help Overcome Mental Fatigue

-Arise, awake, and stop not until the goal is achieved.

-Take risks in your life. If you win, you can lead, if you lose, you can guide.

-Believe in yourself and the world will be at your feet.

-Talk to yourself once in a day, otherwise, you may miss meeting an excellent person in this world.

-All the powers in the universe are already ours. It is we who have put our hands before our eyes and cry that it is dark.

-Be a hero. Always say, I have no fear.

-Strength is life, weakness is death. Expansion is life, contraction is death. Love is life, hatred is death.

– You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself.

-Take risks in your life, If you win, you can lead! If you loose, you can guide!

-Do one thing at a Time, and while doing it put your whole Soul into it to the exclusion of all else.