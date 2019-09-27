The grand festive season is around the corner and you must be busy preparing for your favorite Durga Puja. Navratri, which is one of the most celebrated festivals, is going to start from September 29. Talking of the festival, one of the most talked-about events during this time remains Dandiya. It reflects the spirit of the big day when people don’t mind being exhausted after a session of Dandiya dance. Representing a part of our rich culture, dandiya dance is an art. If you happen to be a Delhite and hunting for a better place to join the Dandiya celebration and also treat your taste buds, you have reached the right place. Here we list a few places in Delhi where you can visit and take part in the Dandiya night party.

Dilli Haat

Residing in Netaji Subhash Palace, Dilli Hatt is one of the most happening places in Delhi. Always surrounded with colorful stalls full of handicrafts, and traditional pieces of jewelry, the place can definitely be a good spot to visit and indulge in Dandiya fun.

PSOI Club

This club is hosting Dandiya event for a long time now. Hopefully, this year as well, organizers of PSOI club won’t disappoint the enthusiasts eagerly waiting for the celebration. Located at Nehru Park which is in Chanakyapuri, PSOI Club will witness various dance performances of trained performers from Gujrat, impeccable food, and eye-grabbing exhibits. So, what are you waiting for? Just mark the day in your calendar and do visit the place.

Pandara Park

If you want to have a gala time on Navratri, Pandara Park is the place you must visit. Mainly, sophisticated folks dressed up in attractive costumes come here to enjoy the Dandiya celebration. It is located near the India Gate.

Zorba-The Buddha

Known for hosting unique events, Zorba is all set to give you an exceptional experience this Navratri. Located in Ghitorni, Zorba can be visited to witness Dandiya Raas and other spiritual activities. Celebrations are going to start here on October 4. So, don’t miss the beautiful visual treat that this place is preparing to offer.