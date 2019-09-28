Navratri 2019 is celebrated every year all over the country and is celebrated for nine days. The word ‘Navratri’ derived from two Sanskrit words, ‘Nav’ means nine and ‘Ratri’ means night. The actual meaning of Navratri is nine nights. It is basically a Hindu festival which is celebrated for nine days to solely worship Goddess Durga and her various avatar which are the epitome of power. The festival is dedicated to feminine power or Shakti which is significantly refer to as Goddess Durga. It is celebrated twice a year, once right after the Spring season (Chaitra Navratri) and the other before Autumn (Sharad Navratri). This year Navratri begins on September 29 and will be concluded on the day of Dussehra, October 8.

Significance:

It is believed that Lord Shiva granted permission to his wife Goddess Durga for seeing her mother for just nine days. During that time, Goddess Durga demolished demon Mahishasura. Hence Goddess Durga aka Kali is represented as a symbol of shakti – the ultimate strength. It is also said that Maa Durga has eternal divine power, which can never be created nor destroyed.

Importance:

Throughout the nine nights, nine forms of the goddess are worshiped with much grandeur. On the 10th day, which is October 8 this year, people celebrate Vijayadashami means Dusshera by burning huge effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna. Thus, Navratri itself symbolises victory over evil.

Celebrations:

During these nine nights of Navratri, people observe fast. Cultural programmes are organised, people depict the story of Lord Rama. On the eighth day, Kanya Pujan is observed in which minor girls are worshipped and offered prashad, food and sweets. All over the country Dandiya and Garba programmes are organised by community people.

Nine Forms of Durga:

♦ Shailaputri

♦ Brahmacharini

♦ Chandraghanta

♦ Kushmanda

♦ Skandamata

♦ Katyayani

♦ Kalaratri

♦ Mahagauri

♦ Siddhidatri

Check out the calendar of Chaitra Navratri 2019:

September 29: Pratipada, Ghatasthapana, Chandra Darshana Shailputri Puja

September 30th: Dwitiya, Brahmacharini Puja

October 1: Tritiya, Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja

October 2: Chaturthi, Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Upang Lalita Vrat

October 3: Panchami, Skandamata Puja

October 4: Shashthi, Saraswati Avahan, Katyayani Puja

October 5: Saptami, Saraswati Puja, Kalaratri Puja

October 6: Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami

October 7: Navami, Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa, Navratri Parana

October 8: Dashami, Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami