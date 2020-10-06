Navratri 2020 Calender: Navratri 2020 is around the corner and people have already started to gear up for this 9-day long celebration. This year’s Navratri is special as it will commence exactly a month after Pitra Paksha. Also Read - COVID-19 Impact: No Government Organised Navratri Festival in Gujarat This Year

Navratri literally means ‘nine-night’ and it is one of the most significant Hindu festivals that will be observed from October 17th this year. This auspicious occasion will last till October 25th. On October 25/26, Vijayadashami also known as Dussehra will be celebrated. It marks the end of Navaratri every year. During Navaratri, devotees worship nine forms of Goddess Durga namely Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Also Read - Guidelines For Durga Puja, Navratri, Parliament Session to be Released Soon

In West Bengal, Durga Puja has a special significance. This 5-day festivity will begin from October 22 and will last till 26. During this period, Bengalis celebrate the victory of Maa Durga who is an embodiment of power, over the King of Demons, Mahishasura.

According to Drikpanchang, this year, Ashtami Tithi begins at 06:57 AM on Oct 23, 2020, and ends at 06:58 AM on Oct 24, 2020. Sandhi Puja Muhurat is from 06:34 AM to 07:22 AM.

Here we also share a complete day-wise calendar of Navratri and Durga Puja as per Drikpanchang.

Sharad Navratri 2020:

October 17, Day 1 – Pratipada, Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja

October 18, Day 2 – Dwitiya, Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja

October 19, Day 3 – Tritiya, Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja

October 20, Day 4 – Chaturthi, Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Upang Lalita Vrat

October 21, Day 5 – Panchami, Skandamata Puja, Saraswati Avahan

October 22, Day 6 – Shashthi, Katyayani Puja, Saraswati Puja

October 23, Day 7 – Saptami, Kalaratri Puja

October 24, Day 8 – Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami

October 25, Day 9 – Navami, Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa, Navratri Parana, Vijayadashami

October 26, Day 10 – Dashami, Durga Visarjan

Durga Puja 2020 calendar:

October 21, Day 1 – Panchami, Kartik 04, 1427, Bilva Nimantran, Kalparambha, Akal Bodhon, Amantran and Adhivas

October 22, Day 2 – Shashthi, Kartik 05, 1427, Navpatrika Puja, Kolabou Puja

October 23, Day 3 – Saptami, Kartik 06, 1427

October 24, Day 4 – Ashtami, Kartik 07, 1427, Durga Ashtami, Kumari Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami

October 25, Day 5 – Nabami, Kartik 08, 1427, Bengal Maha Navami, Durga Balidan, Navami Homa, Vijayadashami

October 26, Day 6 – Dashami, Kartik 09, 1427, Durga Visarjan, Bengal Vijayadashami, Sindoor Utsav