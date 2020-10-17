Navratri 2020, Day 2: The holy period of Navratri commenced today on October 17 and this festival is celebrated with a lot of fervour and enthusiasm. During the duration of 9 days, each day holds a great significance and is considered auspicious. The Sharad Navratri 2020, one of the four Navratris celebrated throughout the year, falls in the lunar month of Ashvin as per the Hindu calendar. Also Read - Surat Students Perform Garba Wearing Costumes Made of PPE Material for Navratri

While on the first day, we worship goddess Shailputri – daughter of the mountains, on the second day we worship Goddess Brahmacharini. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Brahmacharini is the unmarried avatar of Goddess Parvati. The word Brahmacharini is the combination of two words-Brahma means penance and charni mean conduct.

Goddess Brahmacharini wears white clothes, walks bare feet and hold a water utensil in her left hand and a japa mala in her right hand. She also holds a Kamandal. The goddess signifies love, loyalty, wisdom, and knowledge.

Navratri Day 2 Puja Vidhi:

The idol of the goddess is given a bath and washed in Panchamrit which is made by 5 ingredients-honey, sugar, milk, curd, and ghee. You then offer flowers, roli, akshat and sandalwood to the idol and also place supari and paan next to the goddess. After that, while praying to the Ishta Dev and Navagrahas, you recite the mantra and perform aarti in the end.

Fast Time: The timing of the fast starts from 4 am in the morning. The devotees cannot eat fruits on this day.

Mantra: Ya devi sarvabhuteu maa brahmacharii rupea sansthita |

Namastasyai namastasyai namastasyai namo namah ||

Dadhana kara padmabhyama akamala kamaalu |

Devi prasidatu maa brahmachariyanuttama ||

Colour: The colour of this day is royal blue as it signifies calmness and energy.

In these auspicious 9 days, devotees worship the 9 different avatars of Goddess Durga and observe a 9-day long fast to show their devotion.

Bhog: On this day offering sugar and Panchamrit as a bhog can impress the Goddess and bring happiness and prosperity.