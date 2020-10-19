Navratri 2020: The auspicious nine-day festival, Sharad Navratri is being celebrated. Today, on October 19, is the third day of the festival i.e. Tritiya and devotees worship Goddess Chandraghanta, known as Suhag ki Devi. She signifies justice and dharma in the world. She is the married version of goddess Parvati. Also Read - Here's How to Get a Glowing Skin This Festive Season

The word Chandra means moon and Ghanta which means she is the Goddess who has an ocean of knowledge and spreads power, bravery, and courage. Goddess Chandraghanta sits on a lion and holds a Gada, sword, Dhanush, Kamandal, Trishul, arrow, jap mala in one hand while a lotus in the other hand. She is known for making the world a better place by providing discipline and justice, she also gives us the strength to fight the demons among ourselves.

Puja Vidhi: After taking a bath early morning, the idol of Goddess Chandraghanta is placed in the Mandir. Then a shallow pan, which is made of clay, is placed next to the idol. Later, water is sprinkled on the pan along with rice. A Kalash filled with Akshat, coins, Dhruva grass, Ganga Jal, supari and coins is kept next to the idol of the Goddess. The Kalash is surrounded with mango leaves followed by the mantra.

Navratri 2020 Tritiya Tithi timings

Tritiya Tithi begins at 5:27 pm on October 18 and ends at 2:07 pm on October 19.

Mantra:

Dhayan mantra for Chandraghanta Puja

Pindaj Pravara Rudha Chand Kopastra Keyurta |

Prasadam Tanute Maham Chandra Ghanteti Vishruta ||

Beej Mantra:

|| Om Hreem Kleem Shreem Chandraghantai Namah ||

At the end of the mantra, the vidhi is followed by aarti and then prasad is distributed among others.

Colour: The colour of the day is red as it symbolises power, strength, and courage.

On this day, devotees offer jasmine flowers to Goddess Chandraghanta as they are known to be her favourite flowers.