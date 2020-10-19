The fun-filled festival Navratri is finally here. The nine-day festival is celebrated by worshipping different forms of Goddess Durga. On the fourth day of Navratri, devotees worship Goddess Kushmanda, also known as Devi Ashta Bhuja. Also Read - Mumbai-Based Mosaic Artist Creates a 6-Feet Portrait of Goddess Durga Using 31,000 Push Pins

Devi Kushmanda is known as the creator and her name is believed to signify the same – Ku stands for a little, Ushma means warmth and Anda means cosmic egg. As per Hindu mythology, when Goddess Parvati began to live inside the center of the Sun, she started to radiate a distinct kind of energy to the universe and that's how she was called Goddess Kushmanda. This form of the Goddess has been imagined sitting on a lioness and has eight hands. On one hand, Maa Kushmanda holds a Kamndal, a Dhanush lies on another hand, Bada, and Kamal (flower) in the right hands, and Amrit Kalas, Jap Mala, Gada, and Chakra in the left hands. The goddess is also known as the 'Ashtabhuja Devi' because she has eight hands.

Navratri 2020 Day 4 Mantra:

Om Devi Kushmandaye Namah

Ya Devi Sarvbhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupain Sansthita

Namastasye Namastasye Namastasye Namoh Namah

Navratri 2020 Day 4 Puja Vidhi: Goddess Kushmanda likes red flower and that’s the reason, devotees usually offer a red hibiscus to the Goddess. However, you are unable to find one, you can use a red rose as well. The devotees take a bath early morning and prepare their Puja Thaal that includes a flower, Jal, roli, sweets, a red dupatta, and a white pumpkin which is actually refined and processed to make petha or ash gourd. If you are unable to find the actual vegetable – the white pumpkin or the winter melon, you can also use the processed petha or the ash gourd to offer to the Goddess and then distribute among selves as Prasad.

Bhog: Devotees please Goddess Kushmanda by offering flowers and delicious bhog. It is believed that on this day, people should offer pumpkin sweet or Maalpua. After offering it to Devi Kushmanda, it should be distributed among the devotees.

Colour: Green