Navratri is a 9-day long festival celebrated with zest and zeal in India. On the fifth day of Puja, we offer prayers to the 5th manifestation of Maa Durga, which is Goddess Skandamata. She is also the mother of Lord Kartikeya. Maa Skandamata has 4 arms, 3 eyes, and a bright complexion. Devotees worship her as Mata Gauri, Parvati, or Maheshwari too. She carries infant Lord Skanda (Kartikey) in her lap and a lotus in her right hand.

Goddess Skandamata rides a lion and was the commander in chief in the war against the demons. It is believed that a great demon named Tarkasur once managed to please Lord Brahma and asked for immortality in return as his blessing. However, the Lord denied. He then changed his statement and asked for death only by Lord Shiva's son considering he won't get married ever and hence he would become immortal.

After getting the blessing from Lord Brahma, Tarkasur started to cause destruction and torment people. Seeing this, Devtaas requested Lord Shiva to get married after which he married Goddess Parvati. Soon after that, Mata gave birth to Lord Kartikey who later demolished Tarkasur.

Worshiping Goddess Skandamata can fulfill all your desires. When you offer prayers to the Goddess, you also worship Lord Kartikey in his child form.

Navratri 2020 Day 5 Mantra

To worship Goddess Skandamata, below is the Mantra you need to chant.

सिंघासनगता नित्यम पद्माश्रितकरद्वया |

शुभदास्तु सदा देवी स्कन्द माता यशश्विनी ||

Siṅghāsanagatā nityama padmāśritakaradvayā |

śubhadāstu sadā dēvī skanda mātā yaśaśvinī ||

Navratri Day 5 Puja Vidhi

Red flowers are dear to Goddess Skandamata and therefore, worshipers offer her hibiscus flowers. She often sits on a lotus flower and that’s why also known as Goddess Padmasana. On day 5 of Navratri, you are supposed to do Sadhna of pure Chakra. To do that, sit on a blanket or a seat made of Kush and begin the process in the same way as you do in Kekar days. Then chant the Stuti mentioned above. Then, worship Skandmata by Panchapur Vidhi.

Navratri Day 5 Aarti

जय तेरी हो स्कन्द माता। पांचवां नाम तुम्हारा आता॥

सबके मन की जानन हारी। जग जननी सबकी महतारी॥

तेरी जोत जलाता रहूं मैं। हरदम तुझे ध्याता रहूं मै॥

कई नामों से तुझे पुकारा। मुझे एक है तेरा सहारा॥

कही पहाड़ों पर है डेरा। कई शहरों में तेरा बसेरा॥

हर मन्दिर में तेरे नजारे। गुण गाए तेरे भक्त प्यारे॥

भक्ति अपनी मुझे दिला दो। शक्ति मेरी बिगड़ी बना दो॥

इन्द्र आदि देवता मिल सारे। करे पुकार तुम्हारे द्वारे॥

दुष्ट दैत्य जब चढ़ कर आए। तू ही खण्ड हाथ उठाए॥

दासों को सदा बचाने आयी। भक्त की आस पुजाने आयी॥