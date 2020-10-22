On the sixth day of Navratri, Goddess Katyayani Devi is worshipped on this auspicious day. Katyayani is the sixth avatar of Navdurga. She may be depicted with four or ten or eighteen hands. She is one of the most powerful avatars of Devi Durga. It is believed that Maa Katyayani eliminated Mahishasura. Also Read - Navratri 2020: When is Durga Ashtami, Mahanavami and Dussehra? Know About Dates, Puja, Vidhi Here

This is the second name given for Goddess Adi Parashakti in Amarakosha. Goddess Katyayani was worshipped by Sita and Rukmini for a good husband. Also Read - Durga Puja 2020: 'No Entry' Boards Replace Grand Welcome at Puja Pandals in West Bengal

Lord Katyayani is also known as Warrior Goddess and is believed to be one of the most violent forms of Maa Durga. She was born to sage Katyaya. Thus, she got the name from her father. Later, she married Lord Krishna. Goddess Katyayani can be seen sitting on a majestic lion, in the pictorial description she can be seen holding Abaya and Vara mudra in the two right hands, while she holds a sword and a lotus in the other two left hands. Also Read - Navratri 2020 Day 5: Worship Goddess Skandamata; Know Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Aarti

Devotees who worship her with pure heart, Goddess Katyayni fulfill their wishes. Married women pray to her for the healthy lives of their husbands.

Tithi:

Sashti Tithi began at 9.07 am on October 21 and ended at 7.39 am on October 22.

Goddess Katyayani Puja Vidhi

Chant mantras with flowers in your hands while praying. Perform aarti and don’t forget to worship Lord Brahma and Vishnu.

Mantra:

1. ॐ देवी कात्यायन्यै नमः॥ Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah॥

2. चन्द्रहासोज्ज्वलकरा शार्दूलवरवाहना।

कात्यायनी शुभं दद्याद् देवी दानवघातिनी॥

Chandrahasojjvalakara Shardulavaravahana।

Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini॥

3. या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ कात्यायनी रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Katyayani Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Goddess Katyayani Aarti