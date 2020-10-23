Navratri 2020: The auspicious occasion of Navratri began on October 17 and will last till October 25. On October 25/26, Vijayadashami also known as Dussehra will be celebrated. It marks the end of Navaratri every year. During Navaratri, devotees’ worship nine forms of Goddess Durga namely Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Also Read - Chinese President Xi Jinping Replaces 'Asur' in Bengal's Durga Idol; Picture Goes Viral

Navratri in our country is celebrated in different ways. While some observe fasts, others enjoy Durga Puja, Dandiya and Garba nights. Today is the seventh day of Navratri i.e. Maha Saptami. Goddess Kalaratri is worshipped on this auspicious day of Navratri. Kalaratri is the seventh avatar of Navdurga. This avatar of Durga is most destructive, she is the destroyer of enemies and evil. The other fierce forms are Bhadrakali, Chamundeshwari, Bhairavi, and Chandi. It is believed that Maa Kalratri is the goddess who killed demons like Madhu Kaitabh. Also Read - Durga Puja Pandals Alerted as IMD Predicts Heavy Rain in Bengal Over Next 2 Days

Goddess Kalaratri is described as the fiercest and the most ferocious form of Goddess Parvati with devotees worshipping to please the Goddess for her divine blessings. The iconography of Devi Kalratri is described as –her complexion is dark black and is depicted riding on a donkey. Maa Kalaratri is described to be four-handed, with her right hands being in Abhaya and Varada Mudra. She is shown carrying a sword and the deadly iron hook in her left hands. Also Read - PM Modi Flaunts Traditional Bengali Attire Curated by Union Minister Babul Supriyo For Inauguration of Durga Puja Festivities

Kalratri Mantras

ॐ देवी कालरात्र्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah॥

एकवेणी जपाकर्णपूरा नग्ना खरास्थिता।

लम्बोष्ठी कर्णिकाकर्णी तैलाभ्यक्त शरीरिणी॥

वामपादोल्लसल्लोह लताकण्टकभूषणा।

वर्धन मूर्धध्वजा कृष्णा कालरात्रिर्भयङ्करी॥

Ekaveni Japakarnapura Nagna Kharasthita।

Lamboshthi Karnikakarni Tailabhyakta Sharirini॥

Vamapadollasalloha Latakantakabhushana।

Vardhana Murdhadhwaja Krishna Kalaratrirbhayankari॥

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ कालरात्रि रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Kalaratri Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Goddess Kalratri Puja Vidhi

Devotees offer kumkum, red flower and roli to Goddess Kalratri. Offer a garland of lemon to the goddess and lit an oil lamp in front of her. Offer red flowers and jaggery to her.

After this, recite the above-mentioned mantras or recite Saptashati to please the goddess. On this day, God Shiva and God Brahma are also worshipped after worshipping Maa Kalratri. Kalratri is also associated with the crown chakra (the Sahasrara chakra). She bestows the believer with siddhis and niddhis, namely knowledge, power and wealth. Also known as the ‘Shubankari’ which means auspicious in Sanskrit, it is said that the goddess gives auspicious and positive results to her devotees, making them fearless. She is also known by the names Raudri and Dhumorna.

Tithi

Saptami Tithi began at 7.39 am on October 22 and ended at 6.57 am on October 23.

Colour

Grey colour is advised on the seventh day of Chaitra Navratri. It symbolises the strength of transformation.

Favourite Flower

Night-blooming jasmine

Bhog

Worship Goddess Kalaratri and offer jaggery (gud) or ladoos made of jaggery