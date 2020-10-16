Navratri 2020: Navratri is almost here and so are the nine auspicious days, which is considered sacred. During this time, people worship the nine forms of the Goddess and seek her blessings. This year, the Shardiya Navratri that marks the onset of the Autumn season will be observed from October 17 until October 25. Also Read - Navratri 2020 Start and End Date: Know Full Schedule Timings, Puja Muhurat of 9-Day Long Navratri Festival

According to the Hindu calendar, Navratri begins in the autumn of Ashwin Shukla Paksha and lasts for a full nine days. According to the Gregorian calendar, this festival falls in the month of September-October every year. Vijayadashami or Dussehra will be celebrated on October 26. Did you know, Kalash installation has special significance with many rituals associated with Navratri? The festivities of Navratri begin with Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana on the first day, i.e. Pratipada. Also Read - Navratri 2020: Why do we Eat Kuttu Ka Atta During Fast? Health Benefits of Buckwheat Flour

Significance of Kalash Sthapana:

The metal pot or Kalash represent various things. It considered as a container of fertility-the earth and the womb which is known for nurturing life. The mango leaves are considered to represent the Kama, the god of love, which symbolizes the pleasure aspect of fertility. The coconut represents prosperity and power. It is said that the Kalash sthapana brings good luck, positivity and Navratri is incomplete without it. Also Read - With Durga Puja and Ramleela Around the Corner, DDMA Issues Fresh Guidelines With Adherence to COVID-19 Protocols

Navratri 2020 Kalash Sthapana date:

As per the rituals, the Kalash sthapana should be performed on the first day of Navratri i.e. Pratipada. This year, it will be observed on October 17.

Navratri 2020 Kalash Sthapana Tithi timings: Pratipada tithi begins at 6:23 AM on October 17 and ends at 10:12 AM on October 17, total time 3 hours 49 minutes.

Auspicious time for Kalash Sthapana: The most auspicious time of sthapana is after one-third of Pratipada has passed. If for any reason you are unable to install the Kalash at that time, then you can also install it in Abhijeet Muhurta. The eighth Muhurta of each day is called Abhijeet Muhurta. It is 40 minutes long. However, this time Abhijeet Muhurta is not available for Ghat installation.